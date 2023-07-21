Collier County swelters under first-ever excessive heat warning

Collier County is under its first-ever excessive heat warning, with the heat index allowing for “feels like” temperatures of up to 114 degrees.

All of Southwest Florida was under a heat advisory on Friday, with the heat index showing “feels like” temperatures of up to 110 degrees.

The excessive heat warning is active until 8 p.m. for Collier County. The heat advisories for Lee and Charlotte counties will be active until 7 p.m. Those for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties will be active until Sunday​ at 7 p.m.

Several areas across the state are under excessive heat warnings through this evening. Remember to stay hydrated, spend time inside away from the heat and always remember to LOOK before you LOCK. https://t.co/oNzxnspKUW pic.twitter.com/PXR04SgsUb — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) July 21, 2023

Heat advisories are issued in Southwest Florida when heat indices are expected to reach 108 for at least two hours. Excessive heat warnings are issued when heat indices are expected to reach 113 degrees for at least two hours.

During an excessive heat warning, the high heat and humidity significantly increase the possibility of heat illnesses.

If you don’t have to be outdoors, it’s best to reschedule strenuous outdoor activities for the evening. Never, under any circumstances, leave children or pets alone in a vehicle during these times.