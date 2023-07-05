Avoiding heat-related illness during SWFL’s record-breaking summer

As Floridians, we are used to hot summers, but this July has broken records for heat, and these conditions can lead to dangerous heat-related illnesses if people aren’t careful.

Southwest Florida’s heat index has lately seen “feels like” temperatures reach more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Some people will always have to be outside for one reason or another, but the heat we have been feeling can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion can be treated without a trip to the hospital. According to health officials, symptoms can include profuse sweating, exhaustion, cramps, nausea or dizziness.

Heatstroke happens when your body temperature is higher than 103 degrees. You will experience a headache and likely lose consciousness. People at high risk of experiencing these symptoms are those who are pregnant, the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions. Even pets are susceptible.

WINK News spoke with Dr. Todd Winslow, Florida Gulf Coast University’s assistant medical director. He emphasized the importance of recognizing these signs.

“Those symptoms can hit you real suddenly,” Winslow said. “You can be feeling like you’re fine… and the next minute you’re down on on the ground.”

Winslow said if someone’s body temperature rises higher than 104 degrees, it can result in organ failure and even death. He described more symptoms typical of heat-related illness.

“When you stand up, and you feel like you may pass out or see black spots; if you find yourself sweating profusely, and then you suddenly stop sweating and feel excessively hot and look at your skin and it’s red,” Winslow said.

For those who need to venture out during peak heat, there are some things you can pack to keep yourself safe: Sunscreen of at least SPF 30 and a large reusable water bottle, as hydration is crucial to beating the heat.

WINK has reached out to local dispatch centers for numbers on any heat-related calls during July Fourth celebrations.