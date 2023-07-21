Elderly woman hospitalized after dog attack on Starnes Avenue in Fort Myers

An elderly woman has been hospitalized after a dog attack on Starnes Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the dog was attacking the woman when officers arrived, and the dog then tried to attack one of the officers.

The officer tried to pepper-spray the dog, but that didn’t work, so the officer had to shoot the dog.

Another dog was involved, which may be taken by Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

This may not have been the first incident involving the dog shot by the officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.