Tito Ortiz, former UFC champ, opening restaurant in Cape Coral

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz is switching gears to the restaurant business.

Ortiz is opening a Tito’s Cantina off Cape Coral Parkway in Cape Coral.

It’s been nearly ten months since Hurricane Ian, but Ortiz remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I’d seen it at the worst I ever seen any city ever. You know I’ve been to Iraq six times for the USO visiting our troops there and seeing some of the cities that were bombed. That’s what Fort Myers Beach looked like. It was completely flattened,” said Ortiz.

That was Ortiz’s first impression of Southwest Florida after hearing of the devastation from a friend. He then rushed from California to help with a truck all packed with supplies.

“We’re dropping off generators and fuel and water and seeing everybody like they needed help,” said Ortiz. “None of them were like, ‘Give me… give me… give me’ like how can we help each other?”

It was in that time of need Ortiz saw the spirit of the SWFL community and decided to move his family here.

“I’d seen Cape Coral at its worse. I can only imagine at our best,” said Ortiz. “This will be our championship corner…everyone of these will have my championship belts.”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is taking on a new title as a restaurant owner. Ortiz and his team work to bring Tito’s Cantina to Cape Coral.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. I’ve always wanted to do a Tito’s Cantina. You know and it was just perfect timing. You know I think everything happens for a reason you know,” said Ortiz. “I could’ve moved to the east coast of Florida but the hurricane brought me here. The community brought me here.”

So, Ortiz is ready to serve his new community.

“This is my soul. My life. My heart. Everything I ever wanted in my life is now,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz helped in the rebuild and hopes this will help in the rejuvenation efforts too.

Ortiz explained the hope is to have the restaurant ready to open by Labor Day weekend. His plan is that the location on Cape Coral Pkwy will be the first of ten.