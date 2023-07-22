Fort Myers Brewing Company celebrates Christmas in July and supports students

Fort Myers Brewing Company glass CREDIT Fort Myers Brewing Company

Fort Myers Brewing Company is celebrating Christmas in July while supporting local students.

Craft brews, food trucks, live music and holiday cheer can be found on Saturday, July 22 from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

In the season of giving, Fort Myers Brewing is also collecting donations of back-to-school supplies to support local students through the Guardians ad Litem Foundation. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of popular classroom items such as backpacks, pencils, binders and more.

Santa and the Grinch will also be making a special appearance from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. to see who’s been naughty or nice!