Tax-free holiday on school supplies starts Monday

Back-to-school supplies will be tax-free for the next two upcoming weeks.

Starting Monday, July 24, school supplies will be exempt from sales tax. The 2023-2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will last until Sunday, August 6.

There are some restrictions. The tax exemption applies to:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less per item

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

