Homicide investigation blocks off road in Lehigh Acres

Homicide investigation in Lehigh Acres. CREDIT: WINK News

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting a homicide investigation and have blocked off a street in Lehigh Acres, surrounding the area with crime scene tape.

According to LCSO, the investigation began Sunday on Fourth Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres and remains ongoing, late Monday morning.

Homicide investigation in Lehigh Acres scene. CREDIT: WINK News

Law enforcement hasn’t disclosed many details about the investigation.

The LCSO mobile command center and three other LCSO vehicles are at the scene.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.