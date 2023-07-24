Lee County wants your input on spending $1.1 Billion for Ian recovery

Those big bucks come from the federal government as Lee County and Southwest Florida continue to recover after Hurricane Ian.

The funds are from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Seventy-percent is for median-income level areas and 30% for other uses.

The money does come with some strings attached. The county has to follow federal guidelines when spending it and that’s where you come in. Resilient Lee, a task force with 13 elected officials and community leaders, was created to get public input and help determine where those dollars should go.

Hurricane Ian damage. CREDIT: WINK News

August first Lee County will publish its Draft Action Plan at www.leegov.com/recovery/cdbg-dr for review and comment. You can also send an email to recovery@leegov.com, mail to Lee County’s Office of Strategic Resources, 2115 Second St., Fort Myers, FL 33901, or provide information during upcoming public meetings. The comment period runs until August 31, 2023.

Public Meetings

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 Bonita Springs City Council, 9101 Bonita Beach Road

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 Cape Coral City Council, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 North Fort Myers Rec. Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 Town of Fort Myers Beach / DiamondHead Beach Resort

2000 Estero Blvd.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 The Heights Center, 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers

6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 City of Fort Myers / Stars Complex, 2980 Edison Ave.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 Pine Island Elem., 5360 Ridgewood Drive, Bokeelia

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 City of Sanibel / Big Arts Sanibel, 900 Dunlop Rd, Sanibel

