Intoxicated man arrested for trespassing after sleeping at Naples construction site

Gant Jones. Credit: Naples Police Department

Workers at a construction site found an intoxicated man sleeping inside their job site, who Naples police have since arrested.

According to the Naples Police Department, officers responded to a call at a condominium unit under construction in the Oyster Bay neighborhood on July 14.

When officers arrived, they found Gant Jones kneeling in the corner of a room sleeping. Jones woke up and ran away once a paramedic approached.

Officers were able to catch and arrest him.

Jones told officers that the day prior, he met a guy at Home Depot that had hired him to come to the unit and do trim work.

The superintendent of the job site said he did not hire anyone to do trim work and did not know the suspect.

NPD said Jones has a long history of pawning jewelry and power tools.

Jones has since bonded out of jail.