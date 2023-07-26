Gulf Coast Humane Society ACs fixed, after costly repairs

Several AC units at the Gulf Coast Humane Society broke down, sending temperatures inside the kennels soaring and workers scrambling to make expensive repairs.

“We’ve been shuffling the animals around. We’ve been putting blinds over windows. We’ve been turning down lights,” said Gary Willoughby, executive director of Gulf Coast Humane Society. “Anything we can do to make it more comfortable for the animals, keep them safe and secure. That’s our mission here.”

Their Canine Cove kennel suffered the most damage, Tuesday afternoon. With its two AC units failing and forcing them to move all their dogs into another kennel.

As temperatures in the kennel reached over 80 degrees, it became unbearable for the dogs and the staff.

“You could tell they were feeling it. I had dogs that were vomiting. And I had dogs that didn’t want to get off their beds,” Alicia Fuller said, a member of the staff.

By Wednesday, AC units were installed into the Cove kennel.

“We were not able to take in as many animals from either our surrenders or helping other shelters, pulling from other shelters,” said Brian Wierima, the community relations coordinator of the organization.

The Humane Society said it spent nearly $40,000 on AC repairs in July. They’re asking the community for help in the costs of replacing the AC units.