Search continues for phone belonging to 1 teen who died in June pond crash

Authorities are working to recover one more phone that belonged to one out of the five teens who died in the retention pond crash in June.

Jackson Eyre, Amanda Ferguson, Eric Paul, Breanna Coleman, and Jesus Salinas, were all in the submerged car.

On Wednesday, Fort Myers Police were out looking for a phone at the bottom of the body of water where the crash happened.

Divers didn’t find anything, but they are not giving up.

Exactly one month after the day the teenagers’ car was pulled from the water, the Fort Myers Police Department said they had found four out of the five cell phones of the victims, but they are having trouble locating the last one.

Previous attempts to find the phone also failed.

FMPD said all the plants, mud and wildlife make it difficult to see anything in the water where the car went under.

But, they said, they plan to continue searching for the phone, even if only to bring the family a little more closure.

A month after the crash, the memorial for the five teenagers continues to grow.

Family members have requested to not name the teen whose phone has not yet been discovered.