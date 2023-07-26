Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 southbound at Colonial Blvd.

A serious multi-vehicle crash with injuries and at least one fatality has shut down Interstate 75 southbound near Colonial Boulevard.

Lanes closed on I-75 CREDIT WINK News

The crash occurred sometime around 4 p.m., Wednesday, and over an hour later Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there was at least one fatality.

As a result of the crash, there is an eight-mile slowdown, as of 5:30 p.m., as the lanes remain closed.

75 South is out Lee County. Use 41S. There is a serious accident @winknews continues to cover. #FL @MyFDOT pic.twitter.com/2Vk2Jk2Sz6 — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) July 26, 2023

Authorities have been redirecting drivers to use the shoulder of the road to pass by the wreck involving a dump truck and a flatbed trailer and three other vehicles.

Trucks crashed on I-75 CREDIT WINK News

Ambulances and fire trucks were reported on the scene.

The flatbed truck was hauling a pallet of clay tiles, which were left scattered across the highway.

Traffic at a standstill on I75 CREDIT WINK News

Drivers may use U.S. Road 41 to avoid traffic delays.

