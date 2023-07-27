Woman attacked by dog remains in hospital a week later

A dog attack on a woman that drew blood is concerning people around Fort Myers.

On Friday, two pit bulls came up to the woman on Starnes Avenue.

Fort Myers Police said the vicious attack was still going on when officers arrived and had to shoot one dog to end it as the other was taken away.

Neighbors around Starnes Avenue have said it’s quiet again after the chaotic scene, last week. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean neighbors suddenly feel comfortable talking on camera or walking freely around the neighborhood.

One woman WINK News spoke with last Friday said she woke up to the sounds of two dogs attacking a woman.

“I kept hearing the dog’s bark, and with the horn blowing, and I got up to see, you know, where the dogs were, and they weren’t in the yard,” said Shirly, a witness who didn’t want to give her last name.

FMPD said when officers got to the scene, they tried pepper spraying the dogs, attempting to stop the attack. When one of the pit bulls turned towards them, an officer shot one of the dogs. Animal services took the other dog away.

While on the scene, neighbors told WINK News the same dog, or dogs, attacked someone else during the July 4th holiday. However, WINK News could find any record of the alleged attack.

Still, with no word on the victim’s condition, neighbors are hoping the victim is on her way to recovery.

WINK News contacted Lee County Domestic Animal Services about the status of the second dog. They said the case is still active and, therefore, have nothing to share for the time being.