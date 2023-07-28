3rd tropical formation in Atlantic may become storm, will likely turn north

A third tropical formation in the Atlantic Ocean has a medium (60%) chance of formation but will likely turn north away from the U.S.

The mid-Atlantic formation has a reasonable chance of becoming the next named Atlantic storm, which would give it the name Emily. It is currently around 2,300 miles away from Florida’s coasts.

Along with the mid-Atlantic formation, there are two other formations in the Atlantic with very low chances of formation. They will not be a threat to Florida or the continental U.S.

Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.