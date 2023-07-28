Friday’s Furry Friends: Brock, Mr. Big

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Brock, a 6-year-old, 57-pound male terrier mix. He loves playing in the pool and getting sprayed by the hose.

Brock is a Dolly’s Dream dog, meaning your adoption fee would be paid for and you will receive a bevy of gifts such as a bed, crate and a bag full of toys and treats. Brock has been with GCHS for 187 days and was a transfer from the Naples Humane Society.

Brock, a 6-year-old terrier mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Mr. Big, is a 7-year-old, 12-pound male wirehair terrier mix. Mr. Big may not be large in size, but he has a huge personality. He loves meeting as many people as possible.

Mr. Big was an owner surrender and has been with GCHS since Monday.

Mr. Big, a 7-year-old wirehair terrier mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.