Collier County affordable housing project comes at a price

Collier County leaders want to bring affordable housing to the area, but a project underway is leaving some without a home.

Monday was the last day people living at the Golden Gate Inn had to pack up their belongings and leave the place they called home.

A lot of those people, if they’re not seniors, they’re women with children, their families, these aren’t just people that can pick up and leave. Elizabeth Radi, Collier Tenants Union

During a meeting on June 18th, Collier County discussed potential plans to turn the Golden Gate Inn motel into an affordable housing complex. The four-story motel will be renovated to include 185 units, similar to efficiencies.

WINK News spoke with some tenants as they packed up and moved out. One woman says she received notice around two months ago that she would have to leave.

Elizabeth Radi with the Collier Tenants Union worries the people living in the motel may end up homeless because their options are limited. “If you don’t have that type of money, if you don’t have good credit, or you don’t have three months of income, qualify, then you’re dead in the water,” said Radi.

These people are not able to find current housing at the housing market rates. They’re not able to find affordable housing, that’s why they’re living in a hotel situation. Elizabeth Radi, Collier Tenants Union

No word yet on if the county has already purchased the property, who the developer is, or when the project will be complete.

WINK News contacted Collier County leaders multiple times but have not heard back.