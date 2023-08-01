Lee County’s newest manager begins work

Lee County Manager Dave Harner (CREDIT: Lee County Government)

Lee County’s newest county manager started work on Tuesday.

Dave Harner will oversee a $2.6 billion budget and 2,800 employees, according to a Lee County press release.

Harner previously held the role of deputy county manager but was appointed in June after former County Manager Roger Desjarlais announced his retirement.

Harner has served as deputy county manager since February 2019 and has 32 years of experience with Lee County, the press release states.

In 2012, he began serving as director of Parks & Recreation and more recently as assistant county manager since 2015. Harner also served as interim director of Domestic Animal Services.

More recently, he led Lee County operations during the COVID-19 response and Hurricane Ian response and recovery.

He is the ninth person to serve as county manager since 1971, when the role was established.