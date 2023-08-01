Lemuel Teal Middle School dedication ceremony ushers in new era

Lemuel Teal Middle School is named after an educator who far exceeded being a math teacher. He taught in Lee County schools for 38 years and left his mark on generations of students.

Many schools in Lee County are named after a politician or historical figure. Instead, Lemuel Teal Middle School is named after a very dedicated teacher.

“It is a great honor for my father’s legacy to be immortalized in this entire building,” said Dr. Tiffany Teal, Lemuel’s daughter.

Lemuel taught math for 38 years, and 30 of those years were spent teaching at Fort Myers Middle Academy. Lemuel passed away in 2020. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“A tear– this is something I know he’d just be beaming and just something he never would believe it would happen and that this would be a part of his legacy,” said Tiffany.

Lemuel Teal Middle School in Lehigh Acres. CREDIT: WINK News

Family, friends and former students made time for Tuesday’s dedication.

Lisa Bineda told WINK News she couldn’t hold back her tears knowing there is a school named after a teacher who always had her best interests at heart.

“There was a time I was in math with him that I’d intentionally miss problems, so I wouldn’t stand out. He pulled me aside and said, ‘Don’t you ever dim your shine for anyone.’ Then, when I started getting straight As, he said, ‘Now your cookin’ with Crisco,'” said Bineda.

Lemuel Teal Middle adds about 900 sixth through eighth-grade seats to the east zone of the Lee County school district.

Lee County schools spent $18.6 million on extensive renovations. Areas that have been updated include the cafeteria, classrooms, dance, art and music rooms and a computer lab. Principal Dr. Joesph Restino told WINK News he can’t wait for his students to see all of it.

“There couldn’t have been a better name. I’m so happy. What he represents falls directly in line with the philosophy and morals I want to engrave in this building,” said Restino.

“His roots are embedded here in Lee County,” said Tiffany.

Lemuel Teal Middle School, like all Lee County schools, opens on Aug. 10.

Lemuel Teal Middle is the former Lehigh Acres Middle School.