Mesac Damas (CREDIT: WINK News)

A Naples man will stay on death row after he tried to get his conviction and sentenced vacated, claiming ineffective counsel.

A judge sentenced Mesac Damas to death in 2017 for breaking into his family’s Naples home in 2009 and cutting the throats of his wife and their five young children.

Damas then ran away to Haiti.

The judge denied his motion Monday.