Ring camera footage of the confrontation between Hansen and Gainvor (CREDIT: WINK News)

Video of a man shooting his neighbor was played in court as James Gainvor’s trial began for the murder of Matthew Hanson.

The state attorney played the Ring camera video on the first day of Gainvors’ trial.

The single gunshot on July 5 stemmed from a fight over fireworks the night before and ended an ongoing neighborhood feud between former friends.

Hansen is charged with second-degree murder.

“When the defendant chose to shoot an individual a considerable distance away, he stopped with his hands on his waist and unarmed,” said the state attorney.

Gainvors told investigators he did what he had to do because Hanson was threatening him.

“He had to stop him before he came into his home. He did what he had to for his family,” said Gainvor’s attorney.

The state wrapped up its case. The defense will speak Wednesday morning, and the case could go to the jury by Wednesday afternoon.