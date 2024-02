Joshua Nareau. CREDIT: CCSO

The grandson of a murdered man is in jail.

Joshua Nareau is suspected of shooting his grandfather, James Khoury, in Charlotte County back in late December.

The sheriff’s office says Khoury was killed with a rifle outside his home on Matecumbe Road, and Nareau was on the scene when police arrived.

Over the course of several weeks, evidence that led to Nareau’s arrest was collected and tested.

He’s facing one count of second-degree murder.