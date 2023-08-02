Road sections of Port LaBelle flooded due to heavy rain

Flooding seen in the streets of SWFL. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Flooding has been reported in Port LaBelle, sections of LaBelle and North LaBelle due to the heavy rains yesterday.

Hendry County Road & Bridge is working on the problem areas and will continue to work throughout the day.

Hendry County Emergency Management advises people to not drive through flooded areas, turn around and take a different route.

Flooding presents a danger to vehicles, pedestrians and the public.

