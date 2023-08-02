FSW volleyball pursuing back-to-back championship aspirations

The Florida Southwestern University volleyball team came out on top and is planning to repeat its success after an incredible season last year.

The FSW volleyball team has a long season ahead, but the team’s recent success can help teach and motivate them for what lies ahead. Although to make that happen, they need to do more than simply work hard and together. That’s why the team is back practicing with some fresh new faces eager to make an impact.

FSW’s 2022 Volleyball Championship. CREDIT: WINK News

With every save and every play, the FSW volleyball team gets closer to starting their new season. Preseason practice is underway, and head coach Thais Baziquetto-Allen knows the team is clicking.

“One of the things they said was, like, I feel very confident playing around each other, which is like first day. We have eight new people. For them to say that, it says a lot about the leadership of our sophomores and just the comradery they have with each other,” said coach Baziquetto-Allen.

An FSW volleyball player leaping into the air before spiking the ball. CREDIT: WINK News

While that’s a similarity to the FSW volleyball championship team from the last season, a notable difference between the teams is speed.

“We’re going to run a quicker offense than last year. I think this team has a little bit more of a pace,” said head coach Baziquetto-Allen.

For the upcoming season, the goal remains the same for FSW volleyball: go back to back and put up another banner. WINK News asked the team what accomplishing their goal will take.

“There’s not just one way to achieve success, and last year was one way. This year we’re going to be at our own road,” said coach Baziquetto-Allen.

FSW volleyball player practicing serving. CREDIT: WINK News

“Even when we’re outside of practice doing rehab and everything, to set ourselves up for success on the court,” said FSW volleyball player Abigail Toeniskoetter.

“Just being tough on the court, being ready for anything that comes our way,” said Izzy Collier, an FSW volleyball player.

The team looks to overcome every challenge en route to becoming back-to-back champions.