Helicopter door falls onto south Fort Myers business rooftop

Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A helicopter door fell out of the sky and onto the roof of a south Fort Myers business.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the small plane door landed on the roof of Leaders Furniture of Fort Myers on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday morning.

Later this was determined to be a helicopter door, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Iona McGregor responded to the scene providing aid to LCSO.

LCSO said no damage was reported to the business, and the door has been removed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.