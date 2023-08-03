WINK News

Watch Now

Roadblock at El Jobean Rd. and Pambar Ave. causing severe traffic

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
Roadblokc
Traffic in Port Charlotte from crash. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A roadblock at an intersection is causing severe traffic just outside Port Charlotte, on El Jobean Road and Pambar Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash late Thursday morning forced the intersection’s closure.

The crash is causing considerable congestion along the Lemon Bay/Myakka Trail Scenic Highway.

No injuries have been reported from the crash.

Troopers have not arrived at the scene as of noon.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.