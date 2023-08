Flyer for summer luau CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Bring your grass skirt! A summer luau is coming to Gulf Coast Town Center in Estero.

Stop by for vendors, balloon twisting, face-painting and more. The free family event will also support Eva’s Closet & Foundation, which will be collecting back-to-school items for children in need for the upcoming school year.

The summer luau will take place in the courtyard on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.