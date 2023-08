Dexter Thomas Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man connected to a 2015 homicide will be in court Monday morning.

Forty-two-year-old Dexter Thomas is one of three men accused of robbing a home in Lehigh Acres, then shooting someone.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and burglary with assault or battery.

Thomas was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was charged with homicide.

He will be in court at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.