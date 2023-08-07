Mental Health Monday: Managing back-to-school stress

Kids head back to school Thursday, and with all the changes to their schedules and social lives, it’s normal for them to feel stress or anxiety.

Psychologist Dr. Keenan Tamm joined WINK News anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan to discuss how to prepare your kids. He recommends talking to your kids about first-day jitters and walking them through the school during orientation so they know what to expect. But how do you know when the stress is more than normal?

You can find more resources from Kids Minds Matters.