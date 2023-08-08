Media center restrictions met with discord at public meeting

Lee County Board Member Chris Patricca made a motion to change the wording of a form, allowing parents to dictate the amount of access they want their child to have to the school media center.

Media Access Form sent to parents CREDIT WINK News

Patricca and Board Member Debbie Jordan were on vacation when the board voted to approve the form. They felt that their views weren’t represented.

The new form gives parents three options for their children: allow full access except for books that require parent consent, no consent, or no access to books that have been formally challenged and reviewed.

Parents and community members opposed to the approved form told the board it puts more restrictions on a student’s ability to freely access educational resources of the library.

Those in favor of the form said it protects their children and honors parents’ rights.

Patricca, Jordan and Morgan voted to go back to the initial form the board approved when all were present. The board voted four to three to keep the newer form in place.