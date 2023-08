A hit-and-run crash leaves one person dead and another on the run in Tice.

According to FHP, the fatal crash happened early Wednesday morning on Balboa Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice involving one car and a pedestrian.

FHP said the driver did not stay on scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

There is a roadblock in the area.

If you have any information on this crash, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).