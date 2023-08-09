Live music performed on Fort Myers Beach now restricted

A rule was passed for Fort Myers Beach that says live music will no longer be allowed past 9 p.m., a compromise from a much earlier hour that had local musicians and businesses upset.

In June, the Local Planning Agency passed a rule that no live music could be played on the beach after 6:30 p.m. after people complained about amplified music coming from the restaurant The Whale.

“Asking me to do music un-amplified is like asking you to do a news report without a microphone,” said Brady Smith, a member of the family band Briz & Lady.

The owner of The Whale, Mike Miller, and musicians from across the beach got up and defended the right to rock to the town council.

The Whale restaurant CREDIT WINK News

“This is a tourist island, and we need to have nightlife,” said Elizabeth Smith, a member of Briz & Lady. “We have to have it. Otherwise, the people coming to this island are going to leave and go somewhere else where there is nightlife. In order to keep the revenue flowing on the beach and help us all build back, we need the music.”

The town council vetoed the local planning agency’s ruling and made the cutoff for live, amplified music on the beach to 9 p.m.

Most musicians on the beach feel 9 is still a little bit too early, but they will take what they can get.