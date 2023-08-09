Gov. DeSantis suspends State Attorney Monique Worrell of 9th Judicial Circuit

Monique Worrell. Credit: State Attorney’s Office website

Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, accusing her of poor judgment.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, DeSantis said Worrell had endangered civilians in Orange and Osceola counties. Desantis specifically cited Worrell for not previously prosecuting the suspect who shot and killed a Spectrum News reporter, a mother and a little girl in Orlando in February.

“Prosecutors do have a certain amount of discretion,” DeSantis said.

Worrell’s suspension comes after DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren in August 2022 after Warren pledged not to enforce a 15-week abortion ban, which led to lengthy court proceedings. Warren and Worrell both signed a letter “condemning the criminalization of transgender people and gender-affirming healthcare” that was published by the organization Fair and Just Prosecution in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.