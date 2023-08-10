Proposals for future affordable housing reviewed by City of Fort Myers

The City of Fort Myers is considering two new proposals for the News-Press site.

The first proposal calls for affordable housing.

“We want to make sure that we put in writing our commitment to delivering those units for attainable, essential housing, whatever term you want to call it,” said Jonathan Vilma, founder of Tre Bel Housing.

Proposed 3-D model CREDIT WINK News

The housing would have rent-restricted prices for law enforcement, nurses, firefighters and teachers.

The second proposal includes a high-rise complex, restaurants, retail and business space. It excludes affordable housing.

“I think that’s really important for your city right now, is that you want to bring in people who are or have disposable income, that will spend it in your city,” said Payton Kinol, founder of Blumark Capital.

Fort Myers City Council members did not say if or when it will choose a proposal.