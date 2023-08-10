Collier County Commission discusses $10M unfunded items list in 2024 draft budget

During two hearings next month, the Collier County Board of Commissioners will finalize the 2024 budget of just less than $2 billion. At Tuesday’s regular commissioner meeting, the board discussed its approach to the budget’s $10 million unfunded request list, including aquatic parks maintenance, events and improvements to the Collier Museum at Government Center.

The largest unfunded item on the list is phase one of the West Goodlette-Frank Road Joint Stormwater-Sewer Project in partnership with the city of Naples. This project focuses on replacing 1,200 existing septic systems with new sanitary sewer systems and waterlines. Completion of this project design is anticipated in early 2024, however the county needs $8.4 million to proceed. The county requested $19 million in legislative grants, and the city of Naples received $10 million in grant funding for this project.

