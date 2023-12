Publix truck. CREDIT: WINK News

Publix Super Markets Charities is making a $10 million donation to nonprofit organizations focusing on providing housing and shelter services.

According to a press release, the donation will go to more than 250 nonprofit organizations including 125 Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

“We’re proud to continue our support of Habitat for Humanity affiliates and other nonprofit organizations helping people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity throughout Publix’s operating area,” said PSMC Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio. “Having a place to call home offers individuals and families hope and stability while also creating stronger communities and neighborhoods. We remain committed to continuing the legacy of our founder, George Jenkins, by doing good, together.”

There have been more than $43 million donated to nonprofits by PSMC since 2015. Those nonprofits the Publix charity donates to also build homes and provide shelter during emergencies and transitional housing.

“We are grateful for the support of Publix Super Markets Charities and Publix. From grant funding to associate volunteerism, they’ve played an important role for our organization and communities,” said Lakeland Habitat for Humanity CEO Claire Twomey. “Their generosity enables us to further our mission and provide solid foundations for families through homeownership.”