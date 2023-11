Publix volunteers building bicycles. CREDIT: PUBLIX

Publix leaders volunteered to build hundreds of bicycles for children in foster care to help them during the holiday season.

According to a report from the grocery chain, volunteers built 300 bikes for a nonprofit called Foster Love, which provides services and programs in the foster care community.

The bicycles built by volunteers will go to 15 organizations. Those organizations receiving the bikes all operate in the seven states Publix already exists in. However, bikes will also be donated to Kentucky, which will soon be the eighth state to have a Publix grocery store.

Foster Love said owning a bicycle can help youth in foster care develop independence and confidence.

Publix Super Markets Charities donated more than $60,000 for the bike-building project.