Being a parent is already a difficult job; however, parenting a child with developmental disabilities can prove to be an overwhelming trial.

The Lee Health Foundation provides funding and training classes for these parents as part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

WINK News anchors Taylor Petras and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Makenna Anderson, a mental health navigator, to discuss the details of these classes and the additional support available to parents.

Watch the entire interview above.