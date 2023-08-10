Fort Myers man accused of displaying hoax weapon of mass destruction

Kent Olson Kelley mugshot. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Fort Myers Police Department have arrested a Fort Myers man for displaying a hoax weapon in downtown Fort Myers.

On Nov. 8, 2022, a mannequin was seen hanging from a tree with objects attached resembling what’s used when building explosives.

According to FMPD, Kent Olson Kelley, 69, of Fort Myers, faces three charges of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

The mannequin that was hanging from a tree in downtown Fort Myers. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating something unrelated when they learned Kelley was responsible for displaying the weapon.

Police had probable cause to search Kelley on Thursday, Aug. 10, leading to his arrest.

Kelley is now in the Lee County Jail.