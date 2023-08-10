Proposals for Fort Myers Country Club restaurant presented to City Council

Fort Myers City Council listened to three proposals this week received for the Fort Myers Country Club restaurant lease Request for Proposal. The item was added as a walk-on item to score, rank and allow for the city to enter negotiations with the top-ranked firm.

The city put out the RFP on June 6, accepting proposals from qualified firms or individuals to operate the restaurant, bar and food and beverage cart services at the city-owned 18-hole golf course located at 3583 McGregor Blvd.

The first proposal was presented by 23 Restaurant Services President Marc Brown. Since submitting its original proposal package, 23 Restaurant has been working on a deal to partner with Arnold Palmer Enterprises, but the deal has not yet been finalized, Brown said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.