Boyfriend of missing Cape Coral man extradited to South Carolina jail

Christopher Davis South Carolina mugshot after extradition

The boyfriend of a missing Cape Coral man has been extradited to a South Carolina jail.

Christopher Davis is Barry Schmalbach’s boyfriend. Schmalbach has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Cape Coral police arrested Davis on Aug. 3, and transported to the Lee County jail on a probation violation out of Columbia, South Carolina.

Authorities extradited Davis to a South Carolina jail on Thursday.

There is a $16,000 reward for any information regarding the disappearance of Schmalbach.

If you know anything, contact the Cape Coral Police Department, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).