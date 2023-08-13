Bicyclist dies after vehicle collision in North Port

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a bicyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in North Port Sunday morning.

A sedan was traveling east on Chancellor Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Eppinger Drive.

The bicyclist was riding north on Eppinger Drive, approaching the intersection of Chancellor Boulevard.

According to FHP’s press release, the bicyclist didn’t yield from a stop sign and entered the path of the sedan.

The front of the sedan collided with the bicycle.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.