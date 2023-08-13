Republican presidential candidates attend Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair kicked off this week, bringing in dozens of Republican candidates hoping to snag the nomination.

Why Iowa?

It’s the first state in the country to vote in the primary election.

Events leading up to the caucuses are crucial for candidates trying to take votes away from front runner former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Iowa Saturday, accompanied by Floridian members of congress.

Trump spoke about how great his poll numbers were and his enthusiasm for the 2024 election.

Trump created a spectacle while he toured the Iowa State Fair, attracting cheering fans, and thousands of supporters to his talks at several stops through the fair.

He talked about our country being the “laughing stock” of the world, U.S. taxes going through the roof, immigration, and how much he loves farmers.

While at the Steer N’ Stein restaurant, Trump got on the risers to address the crowd of people

“And you can be proud of our country again,” Trump said. “Right now, our country is a laughing stock all over the world. What we’re doing to our country with millions and millions of people pouring into our country with no voter ID with so many things. It’s just so horrible. You see your taxes are going through the roof. You know what I, what I’ve done, and I just feel so strongly about the farmers you had somebody say, well, you don’t really care about the farmers, meaning about the other side, and they don’t care about the farmers. I don’t even think they come in here to campaign because they know they’re not going to be able to and not going to be able to beat us.”

After his speech, Trump was asked if he’ll attend the first debate.

“It’ll be interesting, won’t it?” Trump said. “Do you think I should?”

Governor Ron DeSantis also attended the fair.

He spoke about his mission to boost military recruiting numbers and the economy, while continuing to express his efforts to eliminate woke ideology, drawing cheers from his supporters.

DeSantis also touched upon Trump’s refusal to sign the RNC’s pledge to support the Republican president nominee, something DeSantis said he did in an effort to get president Joe Biden out of office.

“This is about the country,” DeSantis said. “This is about the American people, and if you’re going around saying that which I agree with, that Biden is doing a bad job, and that the country is going in the wrong direction, I think you have a responsibility to do everything in your power to ensure that he doesn’t get four more years.”

DeSantis will continue his campaign for the GOP presidential race in Iowa with a goal of visiting all 99 counties.

The first Republican presidential debate will be on August 23 in Milwaukee.