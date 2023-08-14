Cape Coral celebrates grand opening of north station post office

The City of Cape Coral celebrates the grand opening of the north station post office.

The grand opening of the Cape Coral north station post office will begin with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The location of the post office is 1441 SW Fourth Street.

The exciting new development for north Cape Coral will bring a host of convenient services to the community. This new post office will serve the 33991 and 33993 zip codes.



The almost 20,000 square-foot facility will have 24-hour lobby access seven days a week, which offers great accessibility options for the people of Cape Coral, ensuring your mail will reach its destination accurately and on time.

There are more than 1,000 post office boxes in this building, and many are still available for rent.

Customers can expect more efficient transactions as at the new post office will offer four customer service counters.

The weekday retail service hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.