Tropical development chances increase in Central, Eastern Atlantic

According to the National Hurricane Center, two formations have increased the odds of a tropical development from 20% to 30% within the next two to seven days in the Central and Eastern Atlantic.

In a bulletin released 8 a.m., Monday, the NHC says, “a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday or early Thursday. Some slow development of this system

will be possible late this week while the system moves gradually west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.”

Then, in the Central Tropical Atlantic, another area of low pressure could develop around the same time.