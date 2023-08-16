14-year-old airlifted after 10-foot fall at Charlotte High School

Charlotte County High School (Credit: WINK News)

A 14-year-old girl had to be airlifted to the hospital after falling approximately 10 feet at Charlotte High School.

Charlotte County EMS confirmed the student was airlifted Wednesday morning as a trauma alert due to injuries from the fall.

The Charlotte County School District said the teen was transported to the Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and then later transported to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

They said the student is in serious but stable condition.

