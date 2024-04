Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 13-year-old for allegedly fleeing from troopers in a car following an early morning traffic stop.

According to FHP, at around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers pulled over a Dodge Challenger for failing to maintain a single lane on Immokalee Road near Wilson Boulevard in Collier County.

FHP reports that troopers approached the vehicle, and the driver began to accelerate from the stop, attempting to flee from law enforcement.

Following a brief pursuit, troopers located the teenager with the vehicle lights turned off on Immokalee Road at Quarry Drive.

The teenager was then arrested and will be booked into the Collier County Jail for fleeing law enforcement and driving without a license.