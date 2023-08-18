Go-kart racing coming to Headpinz in Fort Myers

Photo by Eva Andria on Pexels.com

Fasttrax Fort Myers is bringing a whole new level of fast-paced entertainment to Southwest Florida.

Pat Ciniello announced plans for a multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art go-karting facility that will be located alongside HeadPinz on 3.5 acres in the Southwest International Commerce Park on Treeline Avenue.

This will now be called the HeadPinz Entertainment Complex.

Fasttrax Headpinz Fort Myers track layout

“We’re so excited for what this means to everyone in Southwest Florida,” said Ciniello, president of Bowling Management Associates. “FastTrax will be a stunning display of high-tech features, unlike anything in the area. Multi-level karting, with all-electric go-karts, featuring 3 tracks (1 for kids and 2 for adults). We’ll have options to create one super-track for even greater fun. But karting is only a part of the equation—FastTrax features 50+ arcade games, space for corporate functions and full-service Nemo’s Trackside Bar.”

Fasttrax Headpinz Fort Myers exterior

The project is planned to break ground later this year. The 62,000-square-foot facility should be open for business by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The HeadPinz Entertainment Complex is one mile north of Southwest Florida International Airport on Treeline Avenue, with easy access to Interstate 75.

The new location will also mean a boost to employment in the region. It is expected to create at least 80 new jobs in management, customer service, mechanics, restaurant/bar staff, sales and event planners.

FastTrax is the latest member of the Bowling Management Associates group in Southwest Florida. B.M.A. owns bowling/entertainment facilities in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.

Locations include Beacon Bowl and HeadPinz in Naples, HeadPinz in Fort Myers and Bowland Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte.