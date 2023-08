Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office sign CREDIT WINK News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced the finding of a missing person’s body.

The location of where Juan Lozada Jr. was found has not been released. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

Authorities are waiting for a toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

The family of Juan Lozada Jr. has been notified.