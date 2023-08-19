Suspect jumps into canal to flee from Port Orange Police

Port Orange Police body cam image of suspect in canal CREDIT Port Orange Police

A suspect jumped into a canal after running from a traffic stop by Port Orange Police.

Port Orange Police tried multiple times to get the suspect, Ray Norris, out of the canal on Thursday, August 17. Eventually, another officer went in after him.

Authorities apprehending man in canal (CREDIT Port Orange Police)

“Stop. Come here right now. Come here right now. You’re swimming. Let’s go, come on. You’re done bro, you’re done. Just come out,” a Port Orange officer said, “he is backstroking right now northbound in the canal.”

Norries was arrested and charged with grand theft, fleeing and resisting an officer.

Click here to watch the bodycam footage of the arrest.