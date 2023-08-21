Charlotte County Airport Authority asks state for $5.5M to fund technical college’s aviation building

Charlotte County Airport Authority, which owns and operates Punta Gorda Airport, voted unanimously Thursday to ask the state to help fund a technical college’s building on its campus for aviation mechanics programs.

Charlotte Technical College’s aviation programs began operating out of a portable building and an old hangar at the airport in August 2021, but it was soon realized, amid swelling enrollment, that a larger permanent building for classrooms and a hangar on the same site were needed.

Charlotte Technical College is part of the Charlotte County Public Schools system.

The aviation program’s new facility will cost $8.1 million and will house the aviation airframe and aviation powerplant mechanics programs. The airport authority will be asking the state for $5.5 million to close the gap.

